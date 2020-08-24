Japan PM Abe getting treatment for chronic illness, not a check-up

Japan PM Shinzo Abe is now being reported to be getting treatment for chronic illness, not a check-up, cited by Nippon TV, citing multiple government and ruling party sources -

according to Reuters.

The Nikkei, that had otherwise been supported on fresh record highs from the S&P 500 futures today, has stalled on the news and is correcting a fraction of the session's rally so far.

The Japanese media have speculated about Abe's health this month, including detailed reports on Abe's walking speed.

Abe is the country's longest-serving prime minister. He was set to surpass a half-century-old record set by his great-uncle Eisaku Sato for the longest consecutive tenure as prime minister on Monday.