Japan PM Abe: Current situation does not call for state of emergency declaration

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe once again denied the need to declare a state of emergency, in a statement on Friday.

Key quotes

“Current situation does not call for the state of emergency declaration.”

“Coronavirus cases are rising; the government is watching closely.”

This comes after Japan reported a single-day record of 980 new infections as of Thursday. Meanwhile, the capital, Tokyo, recorded 260 new cases.

USD/JPY at monthly lows

The yen ignores the virus stats, as the broad risk-aversion amid US-China flare-up favors the traditional safe-haven.

USD/JPY, currently, sheds 0.50% to trade at 106.32. The spot hit a monthly low of 106.17 earlier today.