Japan PM Abe: Can't let relax our current state of alert on coronavirus

Reuters reports the latest comments from the Japanese PM Abe, with the key headlines noted below.

Markets are showing nervous movements.

Will closely communicate with financial authorities of other countries and BOJ and will respond appropriately based on G7, G20 agreement.

Will implement what is needed without hesitation to respond to coronavirus situation.

Second emergency economic package will include steps for areas such as jobs, small firms.

Can't let relax our current state of alert on coronavirus.