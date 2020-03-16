Japan PM Abe: BOJ's decision was swift, appropriate move

Following the Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy announcement at its emergency meeting held on Monday, Japan’s PM Abe said that the central bank’s decision was swift, appropriate move, as Japan and global markets have been unstable.
The government will strive to protect jobs, work closely with BOJ and G7 countries to support growth, Abe added.
USD/JPY reaction
The bid tone around the yen is seen strengthening following the BOJ action and Abe’s remarks, as USD/JPY drops 1.30% to 106.51. The spot failed to sustain several attempts above 107.00 earlier today.
