Japan PM Abe believes successor will tackle constitutional revision

After announcing his resignation as the Prime Minister, Japanese leader Shinzo Abe said that no matter who is the successor, they are likely to tackle constitutional revision.
Additional quotes
We have been able to limit coronavirus cases relatively well vs some countries.
Regret not being able to control health.
Can't move ahead with constitutional revision without public approval.
Want to do best towards that goal as one MP from now.
The abolition of nuclear weapons is Japan’s unshakable policy.
US-Japan alliance is a strong deterrent against potential enemies.
Believe Japan needs to continue working toward the abolition of nuclear arms as sole nation that suffered nuclear attacks.
Meanwhile, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Nikai said that they will listen to people's opinion to determine the election format.
USD/JPY breaks below 106.00
USD/JPY has breached the 106 mark as the uncertainty over Abe’s successor rises and ramps up the safe-haven flows into the yen.
The spot sheds 0.67% to reach fresh daily lows of 105.82.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as Powell's speech weighs on the dollar
EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, extending its gains. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer. US data is eyed.
USD/JPY struggles around 106 as Japanese PM Abe resigns
USD/JPY is falling to around 106 after Japan's PM Shinzo Abe announced he is stepping down due to health issues. Uncertainty about economic policy is triggering safe-haven flows to the yen.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 high amid dollar weakness, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.33, the highest in eight months. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later on.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1960 region
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid heavily offered tone around the USD. The upbeat market mood, a strong pickup in the US bond yields might cap the upside.
Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs
Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.