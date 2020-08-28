Japan PM Abe believes successor will tackle constitutional revision

After announcing his resignation as the Prime Minister, Japanese leader Shinzo Abe said that no matter who is the successor, they are likely to tackle constitutional revision.

We have been able to limit coronavirus cases relatively well vs some countries.

Regret not being able to control health.

Can't move ahead with constitutional revision without public approval.

Want to do best towards that goal as one MP from now.

The abolition of nuclear weapons is Japan’s unshakable policy.

US-Japan alliance is a strong deterrent against potential enemies.

Believe Japan needs to continue working toward the abolition of nuclear arms as sole nation that suffered nuclear attacks.