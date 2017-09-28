Japan parliament dissolved, snap Oct. 22 election expected - RTRS

Japan parliament dissolved, snap Oct. 22 election expected - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reported last hour that the Japan’s lower house was dissolved today and markets are expecting the snap election to be held on Oct 22, as called by the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.
Abe told a group of lawmakers, “this will be a tough battle, but it’s all about how we will protect Japan, and the lives and peaceful existence of the Japanese people.”
