Japan: No changes to the BoJ monetary stance – UOB

“The next BoJ MPM on 27-28 Apr will be widely watched event given that it will be the first BoJ decision under Ueda and the outcome of the Shunto (annual wage negotiation) will be out by then, and it will include an updated Outlook Report (The Bank's View).”

“ BoJ Outlook – To Shift Or Not To Shift YCC Policy, That Will Now Be Under The New BoJ Governor Ueda : With Kuroda’s last MPM decision now out of the way, the attention will shift to Kazuo Ueda who is likely to win approval from the Upper House of the Diet today as the new BoJ Governor. While we see an exit from the YCC and negative interest rates is inevitable for Japan, the question is how Ueda will execute his plan. We believe Ueda will proceed at a gradual, well-telegraphed pace, and not a sharp and sudden reversal. We see it in two broad steps, 1) Protracted adjustment to its forward guidance on YCC and interest rates (Apr to Dec 2023) and 2) Scrapping of YCC and lifting of the negative policy rate in early 2024.”

“The Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its policy measures unchanged at last Monetary Policy Meeting (MPM) helmed by exiting BoJ Governor Kuroda . The decision was unanimous, and the BoJ kept steadfastly to its easing stance. Post-BoJ announcement saw a jump of the USD/JPY above 136 while the Nikkei stock index fell.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.