Japan National Consumer Price Index (YoY) meets forecasts (0.4%) in April
By
FXStreet Team
Japan National Consumer Price Index (YoY) meets forecasts (0.4%) in April
FXStreet
|
May 25, 23:30 GMT
South Korea Consumer Sentiment Index rose from previous 101 to 108 in May
FXStreet
|
May 25, 23:27 GMT
Key US data on the cards - Nomura
FXStreet
|
May 25, 23:00 GMT
NZD/USD: stable between support and resistance breakout points on 0.70 handle
FXStreet
|
May 25, 22:25 GMT
AUD/NZD: retains negative momentum - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 25, 21:58 GMT
WTI settles below $49 on OPEC disappointment
FXStreet
|
May 25, 21:10 GMT
Wall Street closed higher on back of retailers
FXStreet
|
May 25, 20:32 GMT
Forex today: OPEC was the focus sending WTI off a cliff by circa $4.00
FXStreet
|
May 25, 20:15 GMT
USD/CAD loses momentum ahead of 1.35 as WTI settles below $49
FXStreet
|
May 25, 19:48 GMT
EUR/USD eases to 1.12 as greenback pushes to session highs
FXStreet
|
May 25, 19:23 GMT
US budget to spur jobs? - BBH
FXStreet
|
May 25, 19:22 GMT
What is the key data from EU next week? - Nomura
FXStreet
|
May 25, 19:08 GMT
AUD/USD down -0.64% on WTI crash
FXStreet
|
May 25, 19:01 GMT
USD/JPY: up +0.33% on WTI crash landing post OPEC
FXStreet
|
May 25, 18:36 GMT
EZ: a positive above consensus outlook - Nomura
FXStreet
|
May 25, 17:48 GMT
GBP/USD better offered within recent ranges on UK GDP - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
May 25, 17:37 GMT
Bitcoin reverses course after another record setting rally
FXStreet
|
May 25, 17:32 GMT
How much can the US economy grow? - BBH
FXStreet
|
May 25, 17:31 GMT
WTI jittery around the $49 handle in oil major sell-off
FXStreet
|
May 25, 17:23 GMT
US Dollar sticks to daily gains above 97
FXStreet
|
May 25, 17:12 GMT
