Japan mulls extension to the coronavirus state of emergency

The Japanese government is considering an extension to the coronavirus pandemic-induced state of emergency into eleven prefectures, the country’s media agencies reported, citing unnamed sources.

This comes despite Japan having recorded daily COVID-19 cases below 3,000 for the first time this year.

Tokyo reported 618 new infections on Monday, the lowest daily figure since over two weeks into a coronavirus state of emergency.

Market reaction

USD/JPY trades listless around 103.70, divided risk-aversion and recent US dollar’s strength.