Japan Monetary Base (YoY) dipped from previous 19.8% to 19.4% in May
By
FXStreet Team
Japan Monetary Base (YoY) dipped from previous 19.8% to 19.4% in May
FXStreet
|
10 minutes ago
AUD/NZD: a bearish case - Nomura
FXStreet
|
20 minutes ago
AUD/USD: in heavily bearish territory, capped 0.7450's eyeing 0.73/3065
FXStreet
|
25 minutes ago
South Korea Gross Domestic Product Growth (QoQ) : 1.1% (1Q) vs 0.9%
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:04 GMT
South Korea Gross Domestic Product Growth (YoY) climbed from previous 2.7% to 2.9% in 1Q
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:03 GMT
USD/NOK buyers could defend SMA crossover
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:02 GMT
Ireland Consumer Confidence dipped from previous 102 to 100.5 in May
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 23:01 GMT
EUR/JPY’s near term outlook is neutralising? - Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:54 GMT
NZD/USD: back below the 20 4hr sma a turning point?
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:30 GMT
United States Total Vehicle Sales below forecasts (16.9M) in May: Actual (16.66M)
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:02 GMT
United States Total Vehicle Sales below expectations (16.9M) in May: Actual (16.7M)
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:01 GMT
Momentum extreme in AUD/NZD
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:00 GMT
United States Total Vehicle Sales below forecasts (16.9M) in May: Actual (16.07M)
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 22:00 GMT
Market wrap: positive data helped boost risk sentiment - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 21:44 GMT
US Dollar sits comfortably above 97, focus shifts to NFP
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 21:15 GMT
Wall Street closes higher on robust data
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 20:45 GMT
USD/JPY stuck in a tight range above 111
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 20:24 GMT
Forex today: dollar catches a bid, Trump dumps Paris accord, nonfarm payrolls next catalyst
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 20:18 GMT
US Pres. Trump: U.S. to withdraw from Paris Accord
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 19:40 GMT
Switzerland: Slow and steady growth - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
Jun 01, 19:36 GMT
Load More content ...