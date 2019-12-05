Japan manufacturers turn less pessimistic - Reuters Tankan

Japanese manufacturers turned less gloomy about their business conditions in December and the sentiment is expected to improve further over the coming three quarters, according to the Reuters Tankan poll.
The sentiment index for manufacturers stood at minus 6, up three points from the previous month, according to the survey conducted Nov. 20-Dec. 2.
November's print was the lowest since 2013. Further, the index is seen rising to minus 1 in March. The service-sector index also grew to plus 14, up two points from the previous month.
Indeed, with Prime Minister Abe set to approve an economic stimulus package worth JPY 26 trillion ($239 billion), the business confidence is likely to improve over the coming months.
