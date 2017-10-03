Skip to main content
Japan Machinery Orders (YoY) below forecasts (-3.3%) in January: Actual (-8.2%)
By
FXStreet Team
Japan Machinery Orders (YoY) below forecasts (-3.3%) in January: Actual (-8.2%)
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
Japan Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index (MoM) down to 0.2% in February from previous 0.6%
FXStreet
|
32 minutes ago
AUD/USD: consolidating March's sell-off before next leg to the 0.74 handle?
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Fed: Expectations beyond March? - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
58 minutes ago
Fed can hike this week - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Mar 12, 23:20 GMT
GBP/USD, Brexit, Fed, Washington risks: a good case for a correction to at least 1.2300?
FXStreet
|
Mar 12, 23:08 GMT
New Zealand Food Price Index (MoM) dipped from previous 2.8% to 0.2% in February
FXStreet
|
Mar 12, 21:46 GMT
A correction in the dollar has begun - BBH
FXStreet
|
Mar 12, 21:27 GMT
Market wrap: nonfarm payrolls and dollar sold-off - Westpac
FXStreet
|
Mar 12, 21:21 GMT
Is EUR/NOK constructive or overshooting?
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 23:03 GMT
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions fell from previous ¥-50K to ¥-54.7K
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 21:52 GMT
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions declined to $51K from previous $51.9K
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 21:52 GMT
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions: €-59.5K vs previous €-51.2K
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 21:52 GMT
United States CFTC USD NC net positions increased to $137.6K from previous $86.6K
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 21:52 GMT
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions fell from previous $163.8K to $133.7K
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 21:52 GMT
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions down to 508.5K from previous 525.3K
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 21:52 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions: £-81.4K vs previous £-70.7K
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 21:52 GMT
EUR/SEK volatility measures could spark profit taking
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 21:02 GMT
Wall Street off session highs, rate hike a done deal
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 20:47 GMT
Week ahead in the US: Trump, FOMC, debt limit and data - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Mar 10, 20:04 GMT
