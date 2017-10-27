Japan looking to impose $9 departure tax - Nikkei

Japan looking to impose $9 departure tax - NikkeiBy Dhwani Mehta
The Nikkei Asian Review reported that the Japanese authorities are considering the introduction of a departure tax of 1,000 yen (USD 8.76) on anyone, including foreigners, leaving the country.
Key Points:
Officials from the Japan Tourism Agency and Finance Ministry who are discussing the tax appear to favor that it take the shape of a surcharge on airfare.
Related bills will be debated next year, and the government hopes to introduce the tax in the fiscal year through March 2020.
