Japan logs fastest growth in service sector activity since August 2015

Japan logs fastest growth in service sector activity since August 2015By Omkar Godbole
Nikkei Japan Services PMI for May came-in at 53.00, compared to the previous month’s figure of 52.2. The latest index reading was the best recorded by the survey since August 2015.
Key points
New work enjoyed a sharpest increase in four years
Manufacturers also reported a further increase in input prices in May, with the rate of inflation hitting its lowest level in four months
Confidence was the highest since June 2013
The increase in employment that was the greatest recorded in four years