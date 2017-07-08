Japan logs current account surplus for 36th straight month

The preliminary report released by the Japanese Finance Ministry this Tuesday morning showed the current account surplus of JPY 934.6 billion in June, beating the forecast for a surplus of JPY 860.5 billion following the JPY 1,653.9 billion surplus in May.

The trade surplus came-in at JPY 518.5 billion, missing the forecast for JPY 571.5 billion surplus. Exports jumped 9% y/y, while imports rose 15.1%.