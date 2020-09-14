Japan LDP’s Leader Suga: Want to do some work first

When asked on the timing for Prime Minister (PM) to dissolve the Parliament, the newly elected Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Yoshihide Suga said that he wants to do some work first.

Additional remarks

“Must heed experts that pandemic is under control.“

“Can't immediately dissolve Parliament if Pandemic is contained. That is a decision to be made comprehensively.”

“Wants to try to accomplish constitutional reform. Many areas have become out of touch with reality.”

“To pursue diplomacy such as close relations ex-PM Abe had with Russian President Putin.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY is off the lows and briefly regains 106.00 on the above comments. The spot still sheds 0.11% on a daily basis.

The Japanese parliament will vote on Wednesday, as Suga will take on as the country’s new PM.