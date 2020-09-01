Japan LDP’s Kishida: Cannot alter monetary easing, fiscal stimulus immediately

The changes to Japan’s monetary and fiscal policies cannot be made immediately, said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Policy Chief Fumio Kishida in a statement on Tuesday.

Additional comments

“Trickle-down effects have not been felt under Abenomics, disparity remains.”

“Abenomics has focused on first two arrows.”

“Abenomics dependent on negative rates, fiscal stimulus.”

“Bold monetary, fiscal measures must be pursued as recovery not felt yet.”

“Bold fiscal spending must be adopted.”

“Will pursue fiscal balancing at a later point in time.”

“Time will come several years later to normalize economic policy.”

“Slimmed-down form of LDP president elections is in line with party rules.”

“Must promote growth strategies including 5g and big data.”

“We need to explain to people why we're holding elections in slimmed-down format, gain their understanding.”

“Will need to tackle fiscal reform in several years.“

“iI's important to control the emotions of the people to improve relations between Japan and South Korea.”

Kishida talks to the local media after announcing that he is in the running for the leadership race.

Market reaction

USD/JPY trades in the red zone around 105.70, having hit a daily low of 105.59 in the last hour.