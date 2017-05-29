Skip to main content
Japan Large Retailer's Sales increased to 1.1% in April from previous -0.8%
By
FXStreet Team
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:53 GMT
AUD/NZD: 1.0400/1.05 to offer congestion - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:53 GMT
Japan Retail Trade s.a (MoM) climbed from previous 0.2% to 1.4% in April
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:52 GMT
Japan Retail Trade (YoY) came in at 3.2%, above expectations (2.3%) in April
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:51 GMT
NZD/USD: small bid in otherwise bearish drift, supported by 20 4hr sma
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:44 GMT
Japan Unemployment Rate in line with expectations (2.8%) in April
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:32 GMT
Japan Overall Household Spending (YoY) below expectations (-0.7%) in April: Actual (-1.4%)
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:31 GMT
Japan Jobs/applicants ratio above forecasts (1.46) in April: Actual (1.48)
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:31 GMT
Fed's Bullard: Rate close to an appropriate rate
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:27 GMT
UK Times poll: Conservatives 43% vs. Labour Party 37%
FXStreet
|
May 29, 23:05 GMT
EUR/GBP: testing a significant downside area on the Greek news
FXStreet
|
May 29, 22:52 GMT
New Zealand Building Permits s.a. (MoM) declined to -7.6% in April from previous -1.8%
FXStreet
|
May 29, 22:47 GMT
EUR/JPY: breaking 124 handle to the downside on the 'Greek news'
FXStreet
|
May 29, 22:29 GMT
EUR/USD drops a quick 30 pips on the Greek news
FXStreet
|
May 29, 22:17 GMT
Greece threatens to opt out of next bailout payment without a debt deal - Bild
FXStreet
|
May 29, 22:11 GMT
Market wrap: stable amid thin trading conditions - Westpac
FXStreet
|
May 29, 21:14 GMT
Bitcoin rallies on Monday after last week's correction
FXStreet
|
May 29, 20:52 GMT
EUR/USD settles below 1.12 as traders prepare for a busy week
FXStreet
|
May 29, 20:33 GMT
USD/BRL steady around 3.27
FXStreet
|
May 29, 19:40 GMT
Forex today: markets subdued, eyes on sterling and Theresa May v Jeremy Corbyn TV debate
FXStreet
|
May 29, 19:39 GMT
