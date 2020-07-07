Japan is in talks with the UK, France & other potential partners to jointly buy coronavirus vaccine – Nikkei

The Nikkei has reported that Japan is in talks with the UK, France & other potential partners to jointly buy coronavirus vaccine.

The Nikkei wrote, "the nations aim to establish the purchasing program as soon as this summer, with Japan expected to contribute as much as $800 million or so, according to people familiar with the matter."

As the US and China race to secure stable vaccine supplies for their own populations, Japan and European countries see an advantage in combining their lesser financial resources. Around 30 nations have said they intend to join the joint purchases, including Italy, Spain, Norway and Canada. The European Union is also involved in the talks. Participating countries would agree to take no more than enough coronavirus vaccine for 20% of their population.





Meanwhile, researchers around the world are developing more than 145 vaccines against coronavirus.

There are currently 21 vaccines are in human trials according to the New Your Times vaccine tracker.

Vaccines typically require years of research and testing before reaching the clinic, but scientists are racing to produce a safe and effective vaccine by next year.

There is a major focus on the spread of the virus in the US and questions over whether the US can contain the contagion in what Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's leading experts on infectious diseases, says that the US is knee-deep in the first wave.

However, in other news, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation's leading experts on infectious diseases, warned Sunday that it's "unlikely" the US will achieve herd immunity to the coronavirus if a portion of the population refuses to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Fauci said he would "settle" for a coronavirus vaccine that is between 70% and 75% effective, "because that would bring you to that level that would be herd immunity level."

However, in ear;lier interviews, Fauci said he worried about the “durability” of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

CNBC reported him saying that there’s a chance it may not provide long-term immunity.

If Covid-19 acts like other coronaviruses, 'it likely isn’t going to be a long duration of immunity,' Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told JAMA Editor Howard Bauchner.

Nevertheless, the stock markets are weathering the tail risks well, so far, but gold is compelling this week as it embarks of a break into the $1,800s.

With 10y breakevens continuing to print new post-COVID highs, the normalization in inflation expectations may remain a powerful driver lifting gold prices deeper into $1,800/oz territory,

analysts at TD Securities explained.



