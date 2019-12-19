Japan Headline CPI: 0.5% YoY (expected 0.5%)

The Japan inflation data for November arrived with a Headline Consumer Price Index of 0.5% YoY vs expected 0.5%.

Nov core-core consumer prices posted the biggest year-on-year rise since April 2016 - Reuters news.

Japan CPI (YoY) nov 0.5% (est 0.5%; prev 0.2%).

Japan CPIex. fresh food (YoY) nov 0.5% (est 0.5%; prev 0.4%).

Japan CPI ex. fresh food & energy (YoY) nov 0.8% (est 0.7%; prev 0.7%).

Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.5 percent annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.8 percent in November from a year ago.

FX implications

There is little price action in this data that is already fully priced in.

The USD/JPY pair is bearish in the short-term as the 4-hour chart shows that it finally moved away from its 20 SMA, which now gains bearish strength above the current level. Technical indicators have pared their declines, but remain at daily lows. The next relevant support is 108.90, with a break below the level favoring a bearish extension during the last trading day of the week.

Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained.

Support levels: 108.90 108.60 108.25

Resistance levels: 109.40 109.75 110.00