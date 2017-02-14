Skip to main content
Japan Industrial Production (MoM) up to 0.7% in December from previous 0.5%
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:34 GMT
US dollar index halts 3-day rally, corrects below 101
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:26 GMT
Sources: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned - CNN
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:11 GMT
Fed Yellen’s testimony: Expect no new surprises – BAML
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:07 GMT
Bitcoin is back below $1000
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 04:01 GMT
USD/JPY finds good support near 5-DMA
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:58 GMT
Will Brent oil hold above 50-DMA?
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:50 GMT
USD/CAD: Bottom fishing - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:29 GMT
Dollar Longs at lowest in three months - Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:21 GMT
GBP/USD: Bears guarding 20-DMA barrier ahead of UK CPI
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:20 GMT
Treasuries not so Treasured – ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:07 GMT
US: Growth picking up, despite fiscal policy uncertainty - HSBC
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 03:01 GMT
AUD/USD: Dips to 0.76-0.7610 will be seen as corrective – Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 02:54 GMT
US PPI preview - Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 02:49 GMT
EUR/USD closed below 50-DMA for the first time in a month
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 02:34 GMT
Gold looks to stabilize ahead of Yellen
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 02:32 GMT
BOJ’s Kuroda: Won't change yield curve control just because global interest rates rise
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 02:15 GMT
AUD/NZD hits 3-1/2 month high
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 02:06 GMT
US Pres Trump: Tsy Sec Mnuchin will fight for middle class tax cuts & manufacturing jobs
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 01:58 GMT
More on US eyes new tactic to press China - WSJ
FXStreet
|
Feb 14, 01:50 GMT
Load More content ...