Japan Imports (YoY) above expectations (4.7%) in January: Actual (8.5%)
FXStreet Team
Japan Exports (YoY) below expectations (4.7%) in January: Actual (1.3%)
Feb 19, 23:51 GMT
Japan Imports (YoY) above expectations (4.7%) in January: Actual (8.5%)
Feb 19, 23:51 GMT
Japan Merchandise Trade Balance Total below forecasts (¥-636.8B) in January: Actual (¥-1086.9B)
Feb 19, 23:51 GMT
NZD/USD: downside bias towards key supportive 50-d sma
Feb 19, 23:46 GMT
Economic Wrap: eyes on FOMC official Mester today - Westpac
Feb 19, 22:57 GMT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "The euro is too low for Germany"
Feb 19, 22:46 GMT
Weekend politics: Greece debt mounting and so too are investor's concerns
Feb 19, 22:19 GMT
New Zealand Producer Price Index - Output (QoQ) climbed from previous 1% to 1.5% in 4Q
Feb 19, 22:11 GMT
New Zealand Producer Price Index - Input (QoQ): 1% (4Q) vs previous 1.5%
Feb 19, 22:10 GMT
Market wrap: US rates fall but dollar held a bid - Westpac
Feb 19, 21:16 GMT
What now for the dollar - momentum faltered? - BBH
Feb 19, 21:14 GMT
South Korea Producer Price Index Growth (YoY) rose from previous 1.8% to 3.7% in January
Feb 19, 21:01 GMT
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions: $24.2K vs $16.7K
Feb 18, 17:21 GMT
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions up to 508.5K from previous 477K
Feb 18, 17:21 GMT
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions dipped from previous €-45K to €-46.8K
Feb 18, 17:21 GMT
United States CFTC USD NC net positions increased to $57.8K from previous $54.3K
Feb 18, 17:21 GMT
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions increased to ¥-51.3K from previous ¥-55.1K
Feb 18, 17:21 GMT
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions down to $109.8K from previous $117.1K
Feb 18, 17:21 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions declined to £-65.5K from previous £-64.5K
Feb 18, 17:20 GMT
Wall Street: Clash of Titans as Unilever rejects Kraft Heinz's $143 billion offer
Feb 18, 14:41 GMT
