Japan Govt sees overall consumer inflation at +0.6% in FY 2019 and +0.8% in FY 2020

Japan’s Cabinet Office is out with its latest monthly economic assessment report, with the key headlines found below.

Sees FY 2019 real GDP growth of +0.9%, unchanged from previous forecast in July.

Revises up FY 2020 real GDP growth estimate to +1.4% from previous +1.2%.

Sees overall consumer inflation at +0.6% in FY 2019 and +0.8% in FY 2020.

In reaction to the Japanese government forecasts, the USD/JPY pair trades unperturbed, keeping its range play intact below 109.50.