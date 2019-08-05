Japan FX Diplomat Takeuchi: Excessive foreign exchange moves are undesirable for the economy

Further comments are out from Japan's top currency diplomat Yoshiki Takeuchi, as saying that “we’re seeing some nervous moves in markets”.
Additional Comments:
Excessive foreign exchange moves are undesirable for the economy.
BOJ, MOF and FSA exchanged views on jittery market moves.
Will carefully watch market moves.
If necessary, Japan will respond based on G7 agreement.
Will not comment on specific FX levels.
Market trend seems to be toward yen strengthening.
Ready to take action if market moves have negative impact on the economy.
Declines to comment on possible FX intervention.
Japan is always exchanging views on markets with overseas authorities.
The Japanese officials are keeping a close eye on the Yen moves, as the USD/JPY pair fell to a seven-month low of 105.80 earlier today, down more than 300 pips from Thursday's high of 109.32. A stronger Yen hurts Japanese exports and makes the economy less competitive.
At the press time, the USD/JPY pair is seen attempting a tepid bounce above the 106 handle, still down -0.50% on the day.
