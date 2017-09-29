Japan fund managers trimmed stock holdings in Sept, keep bonds steady - Reuters News

A Reuters poll shows, Japanese fund managers trimmed their exposure to stocks and kept their bond holdings steady in September. The shift from equities to bonds could be due to heightened geopolitical tensions.

Reuters report says-

The survey of five Japan-based fund managers conducted between Sept. 15 and 26 showed respondents on average wanted to allocate 37.3 percent of their model portfolios to stocks in September, down from 38.3 percent in August

The respondents trimmed their exposure to North American stocks to 25.5 percent in September from 28.0 percent in August.

The respondents kept their holdings of the Eurozone and Japanese stocks unchanged in September at 10.8 percent and 43.8 percent, respectively. They increased Asia excluding Japan stocks to 9.2 percent in September from 6.7 percent in August.

The fund managers kept their overall bond holdings at 57.3 percent in September, unchanged from August.