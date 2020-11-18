Japan: Full year GDP contraction seen at 5.5% - UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew assesses the latest GDP figures in the Japanese economy.
Key Quotes
“Japan staged a strong rebound in 3Q following the pandemic-ravaged trough in 2Q. Its 1st preliminary estimate of 3Q 2020 GDP recorded a significant rebound in economic activity with a growth of 5% q/q (+21.4% annualized rate) strongest since 1980. Private consumption and external demand led the recovery of GDP but continued weakness in business spending and a drawdown in inventories damped the overall recovery.”
“Expectations for a sustained economic recovery for Japan has been dampened with the resurgence of COVID-19 infections, in addition, the continued weakness in its manufacturing and services PMIs and the U-turn in its household spending recovery added to Japan’s woes. That said, the silver linings for Japan include vaccine developments, a temporary halt to worsening US-China relations, and potentially more fiscal stimulus and BOJ accommodative monetary policies.”
“Based on the significant improvement in the 3Q GDP and a milder rebound projection in 4Q, we now expect Japan’s full-year GDP to contract by 5.5% in 2020 (from -6% previously). We expect the GDP to grow at an above-potential rate of 2.8% in 2021 (down from 3.0% previously). The key risks to our outlook continue to be centred around COVID-19 developments. Downside risk is a repeat of (at least) some of the restrictive measures to contain COVID-19, and thus, reinflicting some the economic damage previously experienced in 2Q. On the other hand, the primary upside risk to the forecasts will be the successful and quick deployment of a vaccine against COVID-19.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward as markets grapple with two covid narratives
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.19 as markets are torn between rising coronavirus cases and hopes for an upcoming vaccine. ECB President Lagarde said that immunization is not a game-changer for the bank's forecasts. EZ inflation met estimates with -0.3%.
GBP/USD extends its gains amid Brexit hopes, upbeat CPI
GBP/USD has been moving above 1.3250 as hopes for a Brexit deal next week keep the pound bid. UK CPI beat estimates with 0.7% in October. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons
Bitcoin rally is in full swing as investors anticipate a final leg up to $20,000. The flagship cryptocurrency has in the last couple of weeks broken key barriers to top $18,000 on Wednesday towards the end of the Asian session.
XAU/USD struggles near daily lows, just above $1875 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick to the $1885 region and has now drifted back into the negative territory for the second straight session. The commodity was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1875 level.
WTI extends the bounce to test $42 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is extending its Asian bounce in the European session, backed by a recovery in the risk sentiment and broad-based US dollar weakness.