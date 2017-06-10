Japan: Focus shifts to election - BBH

Japan: Focus shifts to election - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
As the snap-election draws near (October 22), Japanese politics are likely to come into focus, according to analysts at BBH.
Key Quotes
“Today, the Party of Hope unveiled more of its economic program. It was already known to oppose the retail sales tax increase slated for 2019, and for phasing out nuclear power (by 2030). What is new today is the possibility of taxing cash reserves of Japanese companies, which are estimated at around $2.7 trillion. It sought to reassure investors that it would retain the extremely easy monetary policy, and work with the BOJ for a smooth exit from QE.”
