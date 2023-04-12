Share:

“Group of Seven (G7) policy guidance on supply chains is not necessarily aimed specifically at china,” said Japan’s Finance Minister (FinMin) Shunichi Suzuki said on early Thursday.

Japan’s Suzuki joins Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda as they speak in the G7 meeting in Washington.

Also read: Bank Of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda: Consumer inflation is currently around 3% but likely to slow ahead

Additional comments

High-level policy guidance released today does not have a certain country in mind.

If a high degree of concentration is seen on supply chain in certain country that is not necessarily a desirable thing in terms of economic security.

G7 will decide case by case on which countries will be eligible for supply chain assistance.

Supply chain concentrations in certain countries is not desirable for economic security.

Japan, France, India will announce coordination platform for sri lanka debt restructuring.

Global financial stability has been restored, for time being situation is stable.

Japan has pledged to increase reallocation of sdrs to 40% of 2021 allocation from 20%.

USD/JPY remains sidelined

These comments fail to offer any clear directions to USD/JPY pair as it seesaws near 133.15-20 after snapping four-day uptrend the previous day.