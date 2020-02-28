Japan FinMin Senior Official: Market moves reflecting 'shock' of coronavirus spread

Following the conciliatory comments from the Japanese PM Abe in the last hour, a senior official from the Japanese Finance Ministry (MOF) came out on the wires now, via Reuters, with the key headlines found below.

No comment on market movements. Market moves reflecting 'shock' of coronavirus spread. Not decided whether to hold MOF, Bank of Japan (BOJ), Financial Services Authority (FSA) meeting on Friday.

Japan currently has 210 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to its Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. But that figure excludes more than 700 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.