Japan Finance Minister Aso: Not yet considering additional economic measures to respond to coronavirus outbreak

Japan Finance Minister, Aso has crossed the wires and stat that they are not yet considering additional economic measures to respond to coronavirus outbreak.
Key notes
- No comment on fx and market moves.
- Closely monitoring market moves.
- Monitoring the situation closely.
- Measures are needed to keep growth sustainable.
FX Implications
Overnight, the yen was picking up a bid following a number of sessions being one of the worst performers across the G10's despite the risk-off theme in markets. This raised suspicion that the yen can no longer be regarded as the ultimate safe-haven currency.
However, we have witnessed a huge exodus from stocks and pension funds will likely have been pulling out of the US and the US dollar.
