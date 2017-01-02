Japan FinMin Aso: Currency restrictions should not be part of future trade negotiations – RTRS

Japan FinMin Aso: Currency restrictions should not be part of future trade negotiations – RTRSBy Haresh Menghani
Japanese policymakers continue to retaliate against the US President Donald Trump's accusation of currency manipulation on Wednesday, with the Finance Minister Taro Aso out on wires, via Reuters, saying that currency restrictions should not be part of future trade negotiations.
Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair extended the ongoing recovery move and jumped to a fresh session high near mid-113.00s.