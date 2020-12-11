Japan Finance Ministry plans to spend $3.7 B in budget reserves to back travel campaign

Japan's Cabinet Office has decided to set aside JPY 385.6 billion yen ($3.71 billion) in emergency budget reserves to support the country's domestic travel campaign, the Finance Ministry announced Friday.

“Most of the spending would be used to make up for a budget shortfall for the Go-To Travel campaign.”

“The government would flexibly respond to the situation surrounding infections on the basic assumption that the campaign would be extended to the end of June 2021 while being subject to review in stages.”

