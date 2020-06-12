Japan Final Industrial Production arrives at -15% YoY in April, misses estimates

According to the final estimate published by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) on Friday, the country industrial production plunged 15% in April.

Markets had predicted the industrial figures to drop by 14.4% in the reported month while the preliminary data stood at -14.4%.

On a monthly basis, Japan’s industrial output contracted 9.8% in April vs. -9.1% expected and -9.1% first readout.