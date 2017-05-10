Japan Elections: Hope's Koike says, "will maintain bold monetary easing"By Omkar Godbole
Comments from Hope's Koike crossing the wires-
- Will maintain bold monetary easing
- Will seek an exit strategy in cooperation with the Bank of Japan [BoJ]
- Will cut spending on public works
- Should freeze planned sales tax hike
