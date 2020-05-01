Japan Economic Minister Nishimura: Will cooperate with BoJ to ensure Japan will not return to deflation

Japan's Economic Minister, Nishimura, has stated that they Will cooperate with the Bank of Japan to ensure japan will not return to deflation.

Policies to prevent coronavirus spread are curbing demand, there are obviously various economic effects including prices.

Meanwhile, USD/JPYhas travelled from a low of 107.02 to a high of 107.28 on Friday for the first day of the month. More on that here: USD/JPY spiking as USD reemerges from the doldrums

We have also had the BoJ minutes as follows: BoJ March meeting minutes: Several board members said consumer, household sentiment could sour rapidly