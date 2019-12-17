Japan Econ Min: We could wind back the South Korean export controls through talks

Japan Economic Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, has crossed the wires and said that "we could wind back the South Korean export controls through talks."

Prior to this, the two sides had been saying they had reached "common ground" and agreeing to talk again. This follows when the testy relations between the two US allies sank to a new low in July after Japan imposed curbs on exports to South Korea of three materials used to make semiconductors, threatening a pillar of its economy and the global supply chain of chips – the curbs came as relations soured over a dispute over Japan's wartime actions. The mood after these lengthy talks contrasted with the July meeting which was held in a small room with no refreshments, which was criticised by South Korea as lacking courtesy. Moreover, the news has little implication for markets at this juncture but is worth keeping an eye on with respect to risk.