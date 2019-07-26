Japan could rule to remove S. Korea from white list trade status as early as Aug 2nd – Kyodo

Latest headlines crossing the wires from Japan’s news agency, Kyodo, cite that Japan could approve the removal of South Korea from White List status as early as August, 2nd.
The above headlines seem to bode well for the South Korean won, as it pulls back sharply from five-week lows against its US counterpart reached at 1,186.20 last hour. At the press time, USD/KRW trades at 1,183 levels, almost unchanged on the day.
