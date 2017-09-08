Japan could legally intercept a Guam-bound N Korea missile - Kyodo

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera crossed the wires last minutes, via Kyodo news services, commenting on North Korea’s statement of plans to launch missiles on Guam, before the lower house of parliament committee.

Key Points via Reuters:

Japan would be allowed to hit a missile headed towards the US Pacific territory if it was judged to be an existential threat to Japan

However, experts say Japan does not currently have the capability to shoot down a missile flying over its territory headed for Guam.