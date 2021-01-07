Japan coronavirus advisory panel: State of emergency declaration needed

Japan coronavirus advisory panel is out with its recommendations on Thursday, as the third wave of the virus grips the economy and threatens to derail its post-pandemic recovery.

The panel suggested that a state of emergency declaration is needed for Tokyo and three nearby prefectures from January 8 to February 7.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that the Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga is likely to make a COVID-19 announcement at 0900 GMT.

This comes after Japan’s daily coronavirus infections totaled 6,004 cases, topping 6,000 for the first time since the start of the outbreak last year, a Kyodo News tally reported.

Market reaction

The Japanese yen remains on the offers amid growing covid concerns, as USD/JPY posts small gains above 103.00. Broad-based US dollar bounce amid domestic political tensions is also underpinning the major.

At the time of writing, the spot trades at 103.20, up 0.16% on the day.