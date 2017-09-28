Japan: Core CPI for August to rise to 0.7% - Nomura

Japan: Core CPI for August to rise to 0.7% - NomuraBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Nomura expect the all-Japan core CPI for August to rise to 0.7% y-o-y from 0.5% in July.
Key Quotes
“In addition to the positive contribution from energy prices, we expect a rise in medical fees caused by system changes to boost the core component. We also expect the August all-Japan core CPI (which excludes energy and food, except alcoholic beverages) to rise to 0.1% y-o-y from -0.1% in July. August core CPI inflation for the Tokyo area (already released) rose sharply from July, and we believe the all-Japan figure will follow this pattern. We also forecast a 0.3% y-o-y August rise in the all-Japan CPI excluding fresh food and energy, commonly known as the BOJ's version of the core CPI, up from 0.1% in July.”
“For the September Tokyo area core CPI, we forecast a rise of 0.5% y-o-y, up from 0.4% in August. We expect the rebound in energy prices to continue to boost the core CPI. Also, we forecast a core CPI for September of 0.0% y-o-y, the same as in August. We also expect the Tokyo area CPI inflation excluding fresh food and energy (the BOJ's version of the core CPI) for September to come in at 0.0%, the same as in August.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.