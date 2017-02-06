Skip to main content
Japan Consumer Confidence Index increased to 43.6 in May from previous 43.2
FXStreet Team
Japan Consumer Confidence Index increased to 43.6 in May from previous 43.2
05:03 GMT
AUD more at risk from local growth than China – Deutsche Bank
04:55 GMT
NZD/USD flirts with highs near 0.7075, ignores weaker Oil
04:49 GMT
US: Modest improvement in May ISM manufacturing numbers – Nomura
04:38 GMT
China: Can the new RMB ﬁx, ﬁx the problem? – Deutsche Bank
04:33 GMT
US: ADP employment report poses upside risks to NFP – Nomura
04:26 GMT
GS CEO Blankfein: Trump’s Paris deal exit is a major setback for the US’s leadership in the world
04:19 GMT
Indonesia Inflation (MoM) below forecasts (0.4%) in May: Actual (0.39%)
04:05 GMT
Indonesia Core Inflation (YoY) below forecasts (3.31%) in May: Actual (3.2%)
04:05 GMT
Indonesia Inflation (YoY) registered at 4.33%, below expectations (4.37%) in May
04:01 GMT
Australia’s GDP to see the second contraction in 3 quarters - NAB
03:51 GMT
GBP/USD pauses 4-day winning streak ahead of UK PMI, US NFP
03:44 GMT
EUR/USD - ‘Potential Double Top’ ahead of US Non-farm payrolls release
03:42 GMT
Trump Administration asks US Supreme Court to reinstate the travel ban - CNN
03:31 GMT
Bitcoin poised to end higher for 7th straight week
03:07 GMT
SMA cross injuring USD/SEK
03:02 GMT
UK PM Theresa May to seek a 'good deal for city' in Brexit talks – City AM
02:51 GMT
USD/CNY recovers from 6-month low ahead of US non-farm payrolls data
02:44 GMT
Hillary Clinton: Trump's Paris Accord exit a historic mistake
02:43 GMT
AUD/USD on a steady recovery path, 0.7400 – a whisker away
02:31 GMT
