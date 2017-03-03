Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
FED
Japan Consumer Confidence Index dipped from previous 43.2 to 43.1 in February
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Japan Consumer Confidence Index dipped from previous 43.2 to 43.1 in February
FXStreet
|
05:02 GMT
AUD/JPY heavy, Wednesday’s low tested amid risk-off
FXStreet
|
04:56 GMT
NZ: Job ads lifted 0.4% in February - ANZ
FXStreet
|
04:51 GMT
France: Emmanuel Macron takes the presidential race to a new level - ING
FXStreet
|
04:37 GMT
RBNZ: Market pricing only 50% chance of a hike in Nov - Westpac
FXStreet
|
04:30 GMT
Fed Paper: Considerable uncertainty surrounds all FOMC economic projections
FXStreet
|
04:29 GMT
NZD/USD: Downside opening up towards 0.6950
FXStreet
|
04:21 GMT
Non-OPEC Compliance Hits 60%
FXStreet
|
03:56 GMT
Saudi Arabia continued to lead OPEC's efforts to cut production - BBG
FXStreet
|
03:54 GMT
PBOC drains CNY 280 billion this week
FXStreet
|
03:41 GMT
WTI Oil drops to three-week low ahead of Baker Hughes report
FXStreet
|
03:28 GMT
Caixin China PMI: Feb service sector growth slows to 4-month low - RTRS
FXStreet
|
03:27 GMT
USD/JPY corrects lower in tandem with DXY, T-yields
FXStreet
|
03:21 GMT
USD/CAD hovers at two-month high
FXStreet
|
03:01 GMT
OECD's Economic Survey of Australia 2017
FXStreet
|
02:56 GMT
FT: Core inflation has returned to Japan for the first time since 2015
FXStreet
|
02:47 GMT
GBP/USD finds bids once again near 1.2260, PMI eyed
FXStreet
|
02:42 GMT
The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to highest since 2009
FXStreet
|
02:41 GMT
ECB’s Lautenschlaeger sees no Frexit after Brexit, or stocks crash - RTRS
FXStreet
|
02:19 GMT
Gold trades at two-week lows
FXStreet
|
02:16 GMT
Load More content ...