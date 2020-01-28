Japan confirms fifth case of coronavirus, Hong Kong suspends travel from China

Amid rapidly spreading China’s coronavirus across the borders, Japan now confirms its fifth case.

However, much to everyone’s surprise the case is of a Japanese bus driver who has not traveled to Wuhan.

Separately, Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced the suspension of personal travel permits from China amid mounting coronavirus contagion risks.

Key Quotes:

Hong Kong to shut high-speed rail service from China. Hong Kong to close some of the travel checkpoints with China. Hong Kong to halve number of flights from China. Hong Kong to suspend all ferry services to and from China.

Risk appetite is seeing a fresh knock down in the European session, as the coronavirus outbreak risks continue to underpin flight to safety. USD/JPY hit fresh daily lows at 108.77 while the US dollar index hit fresh eight-week highs above 98.00.