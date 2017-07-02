Skip to main content
Japan Coincident Index up to 115.2 in December from previous 115
Japan Coincident Index up to 115.2 in December from previous 115
Japan Leading Economic Index registered at 105.2, below expectations (105.6) in December
CFTC: USD - still unwinding - Rabobank
GBP/USD resilient to broad based USD strength
EUR/USD drops as political uncertainty grows
Japan MOF's Asakawa: Want us to understand Japan’s FX policy - Asahi TV
AUD/JPY turns positive after RBA cheers higher commodity prices
PBOC: Upward trend in OMO rates is a result of supply & demand - Xinhua
AUD/USD re-takes 5-DMA resistance on RBA’s status-quo
RBA keeps rates unchanged at 1.5%, neutral bias remains
Australia RBA Interest Rate Decision meets expectations (1.5%)
AUD defining resistance within a broad consolidation – Westpac
T-Note needs to break above 125.05 – Natixis
Iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports hit new high - BBG
Bunds: Acceleration of rebound likely – Natixis
WTI: Buy the dips? - Natixis
NZD/USD sits at 3-months tops on upbeat NZ fundamentals
AUD/USD off lows, but weak ahead of RBA
RBNZ: NZ 1 & 2 year inflation expectations to continue to increase
What is correlating in FX? – Nomura
