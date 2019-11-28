Japan coast guard: N. Korea has launched what appears to be a missile - Reuters

Reuters quotes the latest breaking news from the Japanese Coast Guard, citing that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile.

No further details are reported on it, thus far.

The European equities are off to a softer start on Thanksgiving, as US-China trade jitters continue to weigh. The yen remains bid around 109.40 vs. the US dollar, as S&P 500 futures lose -0.35% and Treasury yields trade listless.