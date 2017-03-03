Skip to main content
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions increased to ¥-50K from previous ¥-50.2K
By
FXStreet Team
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions increased to ¥-50K from previous ¥-50.2K
FXStreet
|
28 minutes ago
Wall Street unable to end the week on a high note
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
Odds of a US interest rate hike in March rise
FXStreet
|
21:21 GMT
EUR/CHF powerful rally threated
FXStreet
|
21:02 GMT
US dollar index drops further after Yellen; ends week modestly higher
FXStreet
|
20:13 GMT
AUD/USD rises toward 0.7600 after Yellen signals rate hike in March
FXStreet
|
19:26 GMT
Fed's Yellen: China's management of its currency has been better understood, now less volatility
FXStreet
|
19:19 GMT
Fed's Yellen: There is a "great deal of uncertainty" on Trump's economic policies
FXStreet
|
19:08 GMT
EUR/CHF back above a key SMA
FXStreet
|
19:02 GMT
USD/CHF MACD indicates downside pressure
FXStreet
|
19:01 GMT
USD/JPY retreats from highs post-Yellen
FXStreet
|
18:44 GMT
France's Marine Le Pen summoned to face possible charges - AFP
FXStreet
|
18:38 GMT
GBP/USD rises marginally after Yellen’s speech
FXStreet
|
18:25 GMT
EUR/USD hits fresh highs despite Yellen’s tone
FXStreet
|
18:09 GMT
Fed's Fischer: Unclear form of future U.S. fiscal policies; 'we are not jumping to conclusions'
FXStreet
|
18:09 GMT
Fed's Yellen: Rate hike at next meeting "would likely be appropriate" if data is good enough
FXStreet
|
18:03 GMT
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count up to 609 from previous 602
FXStreet
|
18:01 GMT
Fed's Bullard: Economic conditions haven't changed since Jan to justify a March rate hike - WSJ
FXStreet
|
17:55 GMT
Fed's Fischer doesn't comment on economy, policy outlook in prepared remarks
FXStreet
|
17:35 GMT
WTI jumps above $53 as seizure in Libya threatens output
FXStreet
|
17:27 GMT
Load More content ...