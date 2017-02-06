Skip to main content
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions dipped from previous ¥-51.7K to ¥-52.3K
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions dipped from previous £-23.9K to £-29.7K
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions: €72.9K vs €64.8K
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions up to $3.1K from previous $2.6K
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions up to $167.1K from previous $159.8K
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
United States CFTC USD NC net positions rose from previous $40.4K to $56.1K
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
United States CFTC Oil NC net positions rose from previous 373K to 373.8K
FXStreet
|
27 minutes ago
GBP/USD remains flat below 1.29, headed for weekly gains
FXStreet
|
33 minutes ago
Wall Street surges to record highs despite dismal jobs report
FXStreet
|
20:00 GMT
U.S. Treasuries: Yields are down across the board post-NFP
FXStreet
|
19:09 GMT
Eurozone: Next week key events - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
18:55 GMT
EUR/USD struggles to extend gains as volume thins out
FXStreet
|
18:52 GMT
GBP/USD flat, unable to benefit from USD weakness
FXStreet
|
18:48 GMT
US Dollar Index consolidates losses, headed toward lowest close since October
FXStreet
|
17:57 GMT
Fed's Kaplan: We've still got slack but we are moving toward full employment
FXStreet
|
17:47 GMT
Fed's Harker: U.S. jobs report for May is "a good number"
FXStreet
|
17:45 GMT
US NFP: Job growth moderates - Wells Fargo
FXStreet
|
17:22 GMT
United States Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count rose from previous 722 to 733
FXStreet
|
17:01 GMT
USD/CAD drops below 1.35 as oil recovers
FXStreet
|
17:01 GMT
Goldman Sachs: 90% chance U.S. Fed raising interest rates at June 13-14 policy meeting
FXStreet
|
16:30 GMT
Load More content ...