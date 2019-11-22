Japan Cabinet Office downgrades employment and corporate assessment

Japan’s Cabinet Office is out with its latest monthly economic assessment report, with the key headlines found below.

The Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace while weakness lasting longer mainly in exports.

Private consumption is picking up.

Business investment is on the increase at a moderate pace, while weakness is seen in machinery investment.

Exports are in a weak tone.

Industrial production is in a weak tone recently.

Corporate profits are in a weak tone, mainly among manufacturers, although they remain at a high level.

Firms' judgments on current business conditions continue increasing cautiousness, mainly among manufacturers.

Employment situation is improving.

Consumer prices are rising at a slower tempo recently.