Japan BoJ Interest Rate Decision meets forecasts (-0.1%)
By
FXStreet Team
Japan BoJ Interest Rate Decision meets forecasts (-0.1%)
FXStreet
|
02:57 GMT
HKMA announces a base rate hike by 25 bps
FXStreet
|
02:45 GMT
Oil extends gains in Asia, US inventories drop
FXStreet
|
02:39 GMT
Japan’s Suga: We'll be keeping an eye on interest rates following the Fed decision
FXStreet
|
02:39 GMT
Gold clocks fresh weekly highs near $ 1225, Fed turns neutral
FXStreet
|
02:33 GMT
RTRS Poll of primary dealers: A majority see 2 more Fed rate hikes this year
FXStreet
|
02:06 GMT
PBOC hikes OMO rates, says don’t over-interpret actions
FXStreet
|
02:06 GMT
USD/CAD bears remain unobstructed
FXStreet
|
02:01 GMT
USD/JPY on the offers below 113.50 on neutral Fed, awaits BOJ
FXStreet
|
02:00 GMT
AUD/NZD fades spike to the magical figure of 1.10
FXStreet
|
01:58 GMT
Australia RBA Foreign Exchange Transaction: 282M (February) vs previous 557M
FXStreet
|
01:41 GMT
Trump: Decision to block revised travel ban is part of "unprecedented judicial overreach"
FXStreet
|
01:40 GMT
PBOC set the Yuan reference rate at 6.8862
FXStreet
|
01:20 GMT
AUD/JPY retreats from 2-week high, eyes BOJ decision
FXStreet
|
01:11 GMT
US headline CPI increased modestly - Nomura
FXStreet
|
01:02 GMT
USD/CNY fix projection: 6.8819 - Nomura
FXStreet
|
00:57 GMT
When is the BoJ and how could it affect USD/JPY?
FXStreet
|
00:53 GMT
President Trump wants to cut the hell out of taxes
FXStreet
|
00:51 GMT
AUD/USD revisits sub-0.77 levels after weak Aussie unemployment data
FXStreet
|
00:42 GMT
Australian Feb employment sees jobless rate tick up to 5.9%
FXStreet
|
00:35 GMT
