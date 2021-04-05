Japan and Germany to hold first '2 plus 2' dialogue talks in April –Yomiuri

Japan and Germany are looking to hold a “2 plus 2” dialogue online in mid-April, the daily Yomiuri reported on Monday, citing multiple unidentified sources.

Key takeaways

"The “2 plus 2” talks will be the first among the two countries, and they are expected to discuss ways to defense and a “free and open Indo-Pacific” in face of an increasingly assertive China."

"The foreign and defence ministers of Japan and Germany are expected to hold the meeting."